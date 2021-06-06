TN maintains declining trend, reports 20,421 fresh coronavirus cases

Chennai :





The number of deaths also remains high in Chennai with 7,475 fatalities till date. The number of samples tested today stood at 1,74,982, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2.87 crore. Chengalpet, Cuddalore, Kanyakumari, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Thanjavur, Tiruchirappalli, reported cases in excess of 500 today while the rest was scattered across other districts. Among the 434 deceased, 110 succumbed to the virus sans any pre-existing illness including a 21-year-old woman from Dindigul. Three of those who tested positive today include returnees from Jharkhand, Karnataka and Kerala, the bulletin said.





Earlier in the day, Medical and Family Welfare Minister M Subramanian inspected construction work of a government medical college and hospital coming up at a cost of Rs 447.32 crore in Ooty. The hospital, once operational, would serve the residents in the region, an official release said. The college will have an auditorium with a seating capacity for 1,200 people. Besides, it would house an intensive care unit, physiotherapy department, among others. Addressing reporters, Subramanian noted that 921 people have been affected by the ''Black Fungus'' disease in the state so far and special wards are being set up in all government hospitals to treat patients. The government was also looking at other options to treat those affected by the fungal infection by forming a ''committee'' comprising senior doctors, he said.

Recoveries continued to outnumber new cases with 33,161 people walking out of health care institutions totaling to 19.65 lakh till date, leaving 2,44,289 active infections, a medical bulletin said on Sunday. Among districts Coimbatore recorded the maximum number of cases at 2,645 followed by Chennai with 1,644, Erode 1,694, Salem 1,071 and Tiruppur 1,068. The state capital, however, leads in total positives among districts with 5,16,628.