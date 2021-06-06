TN CM revamps State Development Policy Council

Chennai :

The state government in a statement said on Sunday that Prof Rema Srinivasan will be its permanent member. The other part-time members are Prof M. Vijayabaksar, Prof Sultan Ahmed Ismail, former IAS officer M. Deenabandhu and medical practitioners J. Amalorpravanatham and K. Sivaraman.





Industrialist Mallika Srinivasan and DMK MLA from Mannargudi, TRB Rajaa are also part time members in the council.





The State Policy Development Council is the latest form of the State Planning Commission floated by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi on May 25, 1971 as an advisory body to recommend developmental schemes for the state. The AIADMK government led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami renamed it as State Policy Development Council with the former State finance minister, C. Ponnayian as its State Vice-Chairman.