We have adequate stock of O2 in the region: KN Nehru

Thiruchirapalli :

“With this we have adequate stock of medical oxygen,” he added. After receiving oxygen from Odisha state, KN Nehru said, number of cases of COVID -19 has been coming down gradually in Tiruchy district and so many beds have been vacant and it is a positive sign for all of us.





He said that out of the total 80 ton of oxygen received on Saturday, 12 ton each would be distributed to Tiruchy and Thanjavur medical colleges while Tiruvarur medical college has been allocated 10 ton, Pudukkottai medical college 8 ton, Karur 7 ton, Namakkal and Dindigul 5 each, Mayiladuthurai and Kumbakonam 4 each while Thanjavur Raja Mirasudar hospital would be distributed with 6 ton. Similarly, Nagapattinam 4 ton, Ariyalur and Perambalur 2 and one ton respectively.





“Meanwhile, there are oxygen production units functioning in Tiruchy and the district has an adequate stock of oxygen. Even rural parts of Tiruchy have good stock of,” he said.





Wishing that there should not be a third wave, Nehru said, even if the third wave arrives, we are well equipped to tackle the situation. Earlier, Nehru flagged off the loads to the respective districts.