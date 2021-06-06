Expedite construction of AIIMS at Madurai, Stalin urges Modi

Chennai :

In his letter to the PM, copy of which was circulated to the media, Stalin referred to the foundation stone laid by Modi for the AIIMS hospital near Madurai in 2019 and said, “I request that a dedicated team of officers with adequate financial and administrative powers may be appointed immediately and measures may be taken by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to finalise and commence construction works immediately.”





Remarking that except for the putting up of a compound wall, there has not been any physical progress in the establishment of the institution, the CM said, “The expeditious setting up of the institution is necessary for providing quality tertiary care to the people belonging to the southern districts of Tamil Nadu as well as neighbouring states.”





Stating that the committee appointed by the Government of India does not have clear authority to execute a project of this size, the CM said. “Due to the avoidable delay, there are also reports that the option of starting the institution temporarily at some other location is also being considered. It is felt that this may further delay the project.”





Stalin also said that the state government was willing to extend all cooperation needed for the immediate commencement and early completion of the project.





The AIIMS hospital in Madurai was a major talking point of the April 6 Assembly election with DMK youth wing secretary cum incumbent Chepauk-Triplicane MlA Udhayanidhi Stalin lambasting the BJP and AIADMK alliance for the project delay.





Udhayanidhi’s sarcastic waving of a brick bearing the initial ‘AIIMS’ from the campaign van became a big hit in the election campaign that he had even gifted the brick to his father cum incumbent CM Stalin after the election victory.