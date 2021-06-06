10 pvt hosps lose approval to treat COVID cases

Chennai :

The State health department officials had fixed charges for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals and the treatment charges are also being covered under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS). The daily charges for non-critical care without oxygen support is Rs 5,000, while non-critical care with oxygen support is fixed at Rs 15,000.





For ICU units, the hospitals are allowed to charge a maximum of Rs 35,000 on a daily basis with ventilator support and ICU with non-invasive ventilation - BiPAP/CPAP, the cost is fixed at Rs 30,000. The step-down facility is allowed to charge at Rs 25,000 in a private hospital. The charges are Rs 7,500 for A1 and A2 category, while 5,000 for A3 to A6 for non-critical without oxygen support in private hospitals.





Dr S Gurunanathan, director of Medical Services said, “Some hospitals were accused of repeated violations and the suspension have been issued to only these hospitals after an initial warning. As many as 30 other hospitals had to refund the amount after explanation of the costs upon violations”.





The notice has been issued to more than 15 hospitals in Chennai and recent complaints have been reported from Tirupur, Coimbatore, Salem and Erode.





Meanwhile, as the black marketing of anti-fungal drugs and essential drugs for COVID-19 treatment have increased, the complaints on the same have increased. “The complaints on overpricing of Tocilizumab, Remdesivir and Amphotericin B by private hospitals constitute more than 60 per cent of the complaints for the past two months,” said Dr Gurunathan.