Tiruchy, Kovai stop vaccination over shortage

Chennai :

There were only 1.52 lakh doses left on Friday night, which were depleted further to only about 68,000 on Saturday evening.





The State administered only 83,020 doses during the day, much less than the 2.16 lakh on Friday and 2.89 lakh on Thursday.





Officials said TN has not received supply from the Centre after the first stock for the month arrived on June 1. The schedule for the next consignment is not yet confirmed, raising fears that the drive would come to a standstill if they are not supplied immediately. “There is no communication (from the Centre) on arrival of vaccines on Sunday. The update on next consignment is awaited from the Government of India,” said Dr K Vinay Kumar, joint director (State Immunisation), Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.





When asked about the suspension of vaccination, district officials from Tiruchy and Coimbatore said it would resume after they receive the next consignment