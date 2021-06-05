TN records 21,410 new COVID-19 cases, 443 deaths

Chennai :

The number of cases has seen a declining trend since May 21 when the state recorded an all time high of 36,184 infections. On May 30, the state saw its daily cases dropping below the 30,000 mark. On Saturday, Coimbatore disrtrict recorded the maximum number of 2,663 cases, followed by Chennai with 1,789, Erode 1,569, Salem 1,171 andTiruppur 1,104.





The state capital leads in the number of total infections among districts with 5,15,018 cases overall and also in fatalities, with 7,425 deaths till date. A total of 1,75,365 samples were tested today, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to just over 2.85 crore. Chengalpet, Cuddalore, Kanyakumari, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Thanjavur, Tiruvallur, Tiruchirappalli, reported new cases each in excess of 500, while the rest was scattered across other districts. Among the 443 deceased, 98 did not have co-morbidities. Four of those who tested positive today were returnees from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Jharkhand, the bulletin said.