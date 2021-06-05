Facilitate vaccine production in Chengalpattu unit: CPI

Chennai :





HLL Biotech is a fully owned subsidiary of HLL Lifecare, an enterprise under the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, the CPI leader said the BJP-led government at the Centre should be impartial in providing vaccines and respond to the States requirement for oxygen supplies during pandemic times.





For a State like Tamil Nadu which is more populous, the vaccines allotted to it is meagre, he said and emphasised the need to provide the dose based on the target population to be covered. Referring to the latest hike in petrol and diesel prices, Mutharasan demanded the Union government to reduce the prices in the interest of the common man. The party would stage agitation at all district headquarters of the State on June 8 in this regard, he said.

Stressing the need to immediately operationalise the HLL Biotech at Chengalpattu near here, CPI State secretary R Mutharasan said with the Tamil Nadu government evincing interest in vaccine production, the Centre could hand the facility over to the State. Taking into account the need for vaccine requirement, the Centre should either operationalise the plant or hand it over to the State government," he said.