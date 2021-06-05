Digitisation of temple records commences

Chennai :

“To preserve the temple records for a long time digitisation is the effective mode and need of the hour. Under the scheme, all temple documents, including the details of land, trustees, lease details and so on will be covered,” said HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu, after inaugurating the process of scanning the temple documents.





After Hindu fringe outfits demanded the state government to hand over the temples and the assets of Hindu organisations to Hindu saints and to liberate temples from the control of HR&CE Department, the state government announced that all the temple properties would be digitisation to protect them and those assets which are under the control of private persons would be retrieved.





Following the announcement, the process of commencement of digitisation of temple records commenced.





He said that apart from temple records other documents of the Department would also be digitised in a phased manner. “All the temple records kept in store rooms till now will be made available online,” he added.