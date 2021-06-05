2 labs in Salem sealed for providing false +ve reports

Coimbatore :

The two labs identified by officials as Shanmuga and Kurinji have shown higher rate of positivity in the test results.





“The test results from private labs showed 51 per cent positivity rate as against only 11 per cent in government labs. Hence, the test results of private labs that gave higher positivity rate were subjected to a re-test in government labs and it came as COVID-19 negative,” said Minister for Electricity V Senthil Balaji after reviewing the pandemic situation in Salem.





Of the 5,700 samples taken for COVID-19 testing in Salem district, 1,200 samples are tested in private laboratories, while the remaining was tested in government labs. The two labs have been sealed for negligence and causing disrespect for the administration. Following this incident, the Health Department has turned the spotlight on lab results from private labs to prevent frauds.