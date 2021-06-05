Complaints of DMK men seeking money for pushcarts surface

Vellore :

The issue came to light when a push cart vendor posted a video on social media stating that he paid Rs 600 to a ruling party worker to get a seller permit based on which he was allowed to operate a push cart.





Similarly, Ayub, an AIADMK cadre and a biryani shop owner near the town bus stand, was approached by a vendor to get him a permit to operate a push cart. Two days later, Ayub was informed by his friend that he got the permit by paying Rs 600 to some DMK men in the locality.





“When I took up the issue with the DMK town secretary Zubair Ahmed, I was threatened,” Ayub said.





Ayub told DT Next, “I approached AIADMK town secretary Srinivasan and he asked me to lodge a police complaint. Then members of a human rights forum took me to Gudiyattam. Other than this there was no other response.”





When asked, former DMK councilor Meeranji C Saleem said, “I heard about it. But do not find first hand evidence as I have not left my house due to the pandemic.” But, another councillor seeking anonymity confirmed “the incident happened on Sunday.”





Municipal Commissioner Balaji said, “I have not seen the video clipping nor was it brought to my notice.” However, he did say that local politicians never allowed government officials to function. He added that he will enquire into the issue.