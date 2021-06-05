Lack of clear info on vaccination camps leads to crowding in Thanjavur centres

Thiruchirapalli :

People, who were upset by the sudden move, urged the officials to schedule the programme properly and inform them in advance to avoid confusion.





Since, the awareness about vaccination has picked up among the public, they have started thronging GHs, PHCs and special camps to get the vaccine every day.





They complained that officials were not giving proper information about the vaccination programmes and each centre has been winding up the drive after around 200 shots per day.





For instance, the activity at the special camp at Anna Centenary Centre near Thanjavur old bus stand commences by 10 am every day, but people start queuing up even by 7 am.





“There is confusion in the token distribution. Some days, the vaccination for persons in the 45+ age group starts in the morning and for those in 18-44 category is scheduled in the afternoon. But, the same schedule is not followed on all days. So without a clarity on the drive, people wait for a long time and return without getting the vaccine. Officials do not respond properly,” said Sundararajan from Thanjavur.





Meanwhile on Friday, tokens were distributed to only 200 persons. But, more than 500 were waiting at a camp and this resulted in commotion at the venue, he said.





Social activists suggested door-to-door distribution of tokens for vaccination which could avoid such confusions and hardships to the people.