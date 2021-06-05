Locals nab youth who impregnated girl and escaped

Vellore :

According to police, Priyanka (22) and Vignesh (23) of Chinna Mottur village near Vaniyambadi were in a relationship for over four years. When Priyanka asked him to marry her, he reportedly informed her that his family would not accept her as she was from another community. When she became pregnant, Vignesh promised to marry her but made her consume a tablet to abort the foetus.





Priyanka fell ill after taking it, and her parents took her to the Tirupattur government hospital. There, the doctors informed them that the girl’s ill health was due to the termination of pregnancy. When confronted by her parents, Priyanka confessed to what happened, following which they lodged a complaint against Vignesh at the Vaniyambadi all women police station on August 1, 2020. However, no action was taken and Vignesh managed to leave the village.





On Thursday night, on coming to know that Vignesh had returned to the village, Priyanka’s parents and relatives gathered in front of his house and demanded justice for the victim. When things were about to get out of hand, Vignesh’s family locked him inside the house and ran away.





Priyanaka’s relatives immediately informed Tirupattur SP P Vijayakumar. Based on his direction, local police officials entered the locked house and arrested Vignesh who was remanded in custody on Friday. Further investigations are under way.