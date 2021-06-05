Court takes suo motu cognisance of letter on water shortage in Salem

Chennai :

Pointing out that drinking water was indispensable and lack of it would be a great indignity and violation of Article 21 (life and liberty), the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said, “It is imperative that drinking water facilities are available to all citizens and if any citizen faces any difficulty in such regard, immediate action be taken by the appropriate authorities.”





If the grievance in the letter was found to be true, the authorities should take immediate remedial measures and report the measures taken to the court when the matter is heard next on June 18, the bench held.





It also noted that the suo motu public interest litigation has been initiated after receiving of a letter complaining about the lack of the drinking water facilities in a cluster of villages in Salem.





The author of the letter, who was represented during the hearing, had sought for a direction to the officials to lay a pipeline about 350 metres at the junction where Thandu Mariamman Kovil Street, Ammani Palaniappa Mudali, Kaatu Velaydha Mudali Street meet for the supply of 24 hours drinking water from Cauvery river to the residents of Tharamangalam Town. The letter had also sought immediate release of funds from the Collector’s fund to undertake the work.





The bench also directed advocate P Muthukumar who represented the State government to file a report within a fortnight when the matter would be taken up for further hearing.