City reports less than 2k cases after nearly 2 months

Chennai :

As has been the case in the recent days, Coimbatore reported the highest number of cases with 2,810, followed by Erode with 1,619, Salem reported 1,187 cases, Tirupur 1,161 cases and Thanjavur added 1,004 cases on Friday. There now are 2,68,968 active cases in TN.





The State notified 463 deaths, including 273 deaths in government hospitals and remaining 190 in private hospitals, taking the total toll to 26,128. The number of deaths where the persons did not any comorbidities has reduced to 102, while the remaining 361 had comorbid conditions.





Chennai reported the highest number of deaths (71), followed by Chengalpattu with 38 deaths, Coimbatore with 31, Tiruvallur with 29, Kanniyakumari and Perambalur with 22 deaths each.





The bulletin issued by the State Health Department on Friday said 33,646 persons were discharged from hospitals across the State after treatment, taking the total number of recoveries in the State to 19,00,306. In the last 24 hours, 1, 75,033 samples and 1,63,818 persons were tested for the infection in the State, the bulletin added.