Mixed response to State board exams, final decision soon

Anxious Class 12 students and their parents would have to wait a little longer as the State continued to deliberate upon various options regarding the conduct of board exams. After collecting feedback from various stakeholders until Friday evening, the government would hold discussions with academicians and health experts on Saturday before taking a final decision.





Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Friday said that they had received mixed response from students, parents and others regarding the conduct of exams.





After chairing a meeting with chief education officers of all districts to review the feedback, he said, “It was decided that an online meeting would be organised with academicians and the people’s representatives tomorrow (Saturday) by 12 noon to further discuss about holding the Class 12 exams. Between 1 pm and 1.30 pm, there will be another meeting with health officials and psychologists.”





The Minister added that all the suggestions will be placed before the Chief Minister who would take a final decision. When asked whether there would be sufficient time given for the students if it was decided that exams would be held, he said, “We are not in haste and the government will give ample time between the announcement of the schedule and the exams if they are happening.”





To a question about the State’s stance on competitive exams, including NEET and JEE if the Class 12 board exams were not conducted here, the Minister said, “We are only focusing on the State board exams now.” Poyyamozhi also said fresh and detailed guidelines with regard to online class were ready and would be submitted to the Chief Minister on Monday. “It will be announced soon,” he added.