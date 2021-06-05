Caseload still high, TN mulls extending lockdown till June 14

Chennai :

“As the caseload is still high in several parts of TN, health officials recommended to Chief Minister MK Stalin that the lockdown be extended by one more week to June 14. The Chief Minister is likely to implement the recommendations and will extend the lockdown with minimal relaxations, if any,” said an official.





As the complete lockdown was scheduled to end at 6 am on June 7, Stalin held a meeting with officials, including Chief Secretary V Iraianbu, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, officials from Revenue and Police department and health experts. “So far, 15 districts have witnessed reduction in number of cases and the details were discussed. However, as the overall tally still remains high, stricter measures were recommended,” the official added. They also sought the CM to relax lockdown rules in a few parts of the State and continue complete lockdown in districts where cases are still high. “Western districts and delta districts will be combined into a pack as peak has not yet reached here. More intense lockdown can be expected in these two regions,” said another official.





The official also said that government also fears that in districts where cases have come down, complacency might creep in among people and they might not follow lockdown rules if relaxations were announced. “The government will continue to effectively monitor districts which record lower number of cases to ensure there is reversal of trend,” the official said.