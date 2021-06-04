Record exact reason on Covid+ persons' death certificates: Ramadoss

Chennai :

In a statement issued here, he said that with the reason of death not mentioned properly in death certificates, families are finding it difficult to get the benefit for the patients who died due to Covid-19.





Ramadoss, who is also a doctor, said that in several death certificates, the cause of death even for those who die of Covid-19 is mentioned as due to lung ailment, heart disease or pneumonia which is "unacceptable".





This will lead to the affected families not being able to get the benefits announced by the state and Central governments, he said, adding that the state government should study this issue in detail and ensure that the reason for the death is mentioned correctly so that the families of the dead people get the due benefits.



