36 Jharkhand tribal women stranded in Tamil Nadu to return home

Ranchi :

The women, hailing from remote areas of the district, used to work in textile firms in Tamil Nadu's Tirupur. However, many of them lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 situation and were stranded there, she said.





"As soon as we got information about tribal migrant workers from our district getting stranded in Tirupur, we ensured their return with the help of the Chief Minister's Office and non-profit organisations. The women have reached Dhanbad and are on their way to Dumka," Deputy Commissioner Rajeshwari B said.





The 36 women will undergo COVID-19 tests and will be quarantined for seven days. After completion of their isolation, they will be tested again and then allowed to return to their homes if reports return negative, she said.





Speaking to PTI on the issue, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said, "The state government is committed to ensuring the safety and honour of Jharkhand's workers across the country and even abroad."





"Since last year's migrant crisis, all the district administrations have been instructed to act proactively in cases of emergency and extend support to ensure the return of the workers," he added.





The Jharkhand government had last month rescued 26 migrant workers from the state stranded in Nepal due to a coronavirus-induced lockdown in the Himalayan country.





Garment manufacturers in Tirupur, a major textile cluster in Tamil Nadu, are facing hardships due to lockdowns and a steep hike in yarn prices, forcing many to minimise output.