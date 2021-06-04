BJP's TN unit organises blood donation camp, distributes 'Modi kits' to mark NDA govt's 7th anniversary

Chennai :

The completion of seven years in office by the prime minister and successfully stepping into the eighth year is being observed throughout Tamil Nadu by organising 1,500 blood donation camps besides giving away welfare aid to the people, the party''s state president L Murugan said.





Speaking to reporters after distributing ''Modi kit'' to the beneficiaries at a function, organised by the Chennai east district unit of the BJP here today, he said the ''seva week'' celebrations commenced on May 30.





"The seva week is being organised in about 12,000 villages across Tamil Nadu and we have been distributing food, face masks, hand sanitisers, holding vaccine camps and organising blood donation camps," Murugan said.





According to Sai Sathyan, BJP Chennai east district president, about 250 Modi kits each containing 7 kg rice, groceries and vegetables were distributed to the people at two places in the district.





Turning to other issues, Murugan accused the ruling DMK and its allies of creating panic among the people over COVID vaccine shortage in the state.





The Centre, he claimed, has been providing vaccines to Tamil Nadu and had even gave an assurance on ensuring 42 lakh doses.





"There is no shortage of vaccines as claimed.The DMK and allies are creating a panic among the people on vaccine shortage," he said.





On the state board exam for plus two, the party president wondered about the need for the state government to consult stakeholders, after the centre cancelled the CBSE exam for 12th and several states followed suit.





"In the interest of safety and health of the students, the state government should announce cancelling the board exam," he said.





Also, he demanded that the state government comply with the request of devotees who sought ''Deva Prasnam'' (astrological approach to ascertain causes and remedies) in the wake of a fire accident in the Mandaikadu Sri Bhagawathy Amman temple in Kanyakumari district.





A fire that broke out in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple damaged a portion of the roof on Wednesday.