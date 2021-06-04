‘CBI’ email seeks password, actress approaches cops

Chennai :

The screenshots of the conversation revealed that the mail sent by one Syam Prasad asked for the credentials to review her case. When she responded to the mail to contact her lawyer, she received a reply that they would get in touch with the lawyer later as only she would be authorised to share the password.





The actress grew suspicious and approached Adyar all-women police who have already registered a case upon her previous complaint against Manikandan. She was told that the mail ID could be fake and asked not to respond to the mail. Police have sought the help of the cyber crime wing to trace the miscreants behind the mail.





The actress told DT Next that it could be an attempt to hack email ID to erase the evidence against Manikandan and added she has included the mail conversation in her petition to the court to reject the anticipatory bail to Manikandan.





The actress had earlier lodged a complaint that Manikandan cheated her in the promise after having sexually abused her for about three years and started threatening her of late.