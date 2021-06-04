Actress complaint: Relief for former minister, no arrest till June 9

Chennai :

Passing interim orders on a petition filed by the former minister seeking anticipatory bail in the case, Justice R Subramanian granted such time since the intervening petition filed by the actress, opposing anticipatory bail, was not available before the judge.





The judge also refused to account for the submission of the actress’s counsel that rowdy elements were constantly threatening her.





“In the absence of an application, the counsel has no right to argue,” Justice Subramanian held while directing the prosecution to direct the police not to harass Manikandan until his anticipatory bail petition is heard.





While the actress had accused the former minister of raping her and forcing her into abortion by attacking her, the latter has accused the actress of blackmailing him.





Based on the actress’s complaint, the Adyar All Women Police have booked Manikandan under IPC Sections entailing criminal intimidation, miscarriage without women’s consent and voluntarily causing hurt.





She had also alleged that Manikandan was in a relationship with her for five years under the pretext of marrying her and sexually assaulted her multiple times.