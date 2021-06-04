CITU highlights issues in ESI Hospital to CM

Coimbatore :

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has sought to redeploy sanitary workers involved in the office work, increase oxygen beds and prevent crowding by shifting the triage centre.





“The COVID-19 patients upon coming to ESI Hospital are segregated and sent to COVID treatment centres and Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) based on the severity of their infection. It leads to hundreds of people crowding in front of ESI Hospital and while waiting, they visit nearby shops and go out resulting in spread of the infection,” said C Padmanabhan, district president of CITU.





Hence, the triage centre should be shifted to spacious CODISSIA premises to prevent people from gathering in large numbers at ESI Hospital.





“Also, the menace of paid attenders continues unabated in the hospital. They should be completely removed and only close family members should be allowed to stay by arranging a separate facility for them,” he added.





The CITU members gathered the issues following an analysis in the hospital. All the 960 beds in ESI Hospital should be provided with medical oxygen supply to admit more people in need of oxygen facility. Besides ensuring adequate supply of medicine to patients, about 75 sanitary staff, out of the total 225, should be re-deployed in their actual work, added Padmanabhan.