Meenakshi temple staff, kin inoculated during spl drive

The programme was jointly inaugurated by Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan and P Moorthy, Minister for Commercial Taxes, Registration and Stamp Law in the presence of Madurai Collector Aneesh Sekhar and Commissioner of Corporation S Visakan.





The Commercial Taxes Minister said the state government was initiating various measures to completely contain the spread of the virus. The complete lockdown implemented by the government has yielded good results. He said the people should continue to extend cooperation.





Apart from the gasifier crematorium in Thathaneri and Keerathurai, two more such facilities were getting ready in Madurai. Considering the poor economic conditions of people, who could not afford cremation charges, the Corporation has suspended collection of charges for cremation for a period of one week.





City Health Officer P Kumaraguruparan said a total 493 persons, including workers and their family members, have been covered under this special drive. Further, he said workers of rice mills, crematorium and oil mills would be covered under this drive in the coming days as they were regarded as a target group.





He said there’s a drastic decline in COVID cases in Madurai, which has reported around 500 recently against its peak when it crossed 1,200 cases some weeks back. Once the targeted group and people eligible for vaccination were covered, cases would go down further and could possibly prevent a third wave, he felt.