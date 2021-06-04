Fulfilled promise of earning critics’ praise, Stalin tells dad MK in emotional video

Chennai :

“I am coming with head high to say that I have fulfilled the promise given to you (Karunanidhi). I can say proudly that I have fulfilled the promise once made in Erode with the help of our party cadres,” said Stalin, in the video.





“You always said that I should get appreciation from people who did not appreciate me. Now, I have started to work in a way that people who have not voted for us in the election have started to appreciate the rule,” he said.





The birth anniversary of Karunanidhi, celebrated on Thursday, though it is the first one after Stalin took charge as Chief Minister there were no big celebrations due to COVID-19 spread. Party cadre were already advised to stay indoors considering their safety.





Stalin along with his family members, including Kanimozhi, son and Chepauk-Triplicane MLA Udhyanidhi Stalin and senior party leaders visited the memorial of Karunanidhi and paid respect to him.





Floral tributes were paid by Stalin, Kanimozhi and other leaders. Then they went to the memorial of DMK founder and former chief minister CN Annadurai and paid respects to him.





Stalin commenced the scheme of planting 38,000 saplings, 1,000 each for all 38 districts, across the state by planting a sapling in the memorial of Karunanidhi.





Then Stalin went to the house of Kanimozhi in CIT Colony, met Rajathi Ammal and paid respect to the portrait of Karunanidhi.





Before visiting MK’s memorial, Stalin released the video in which he said that he had made the words of Karunanidhi true.