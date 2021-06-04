CM announces granaries, drying fields in Tiruvarur for Rs 30 cr

Chennai :

The CM has also ordered the extension of free town bus ride to differently abled and transgender people. The order would come to force after the withdrawal of the lockdown.





COVID cash relief, assorted grocery package distribution launched





Meanwhile, Stalin also launched a few schemes, including payment of a second installment of Rs 2,000 COVID cash relief to 2.09 crore family card holders at a cost of Rs 4,196.38 crore through fair price shops. He also launched the distribution of 14-item grocery assortment to all rice card holders through PDS shops at a cost of Rs 844.51 crore. The assortment contains a kilogram of wheat flour, salt, rava and 500 gms of sugar, urad dhaal, 250 grams of tamarind and 100 gms of mustard, turmeric, chilly powder, 200 grams of tea and two bars of soap. He also kicked off the scheme for paying Rs 4,000 COVID relief, 15-item assorted grocery package and 10kgs of rice to HR & CE run temple priests and employees who do not draw regular monthly salaries.





Stalin also recalled the various health schemes implemented for the poor of the state during Karunanidhi’s tenure as chief minister.





Meanwhile, wishes poured in from different political quarters as ruling DMK celebrated the birth anniversary of former president of the party M Karunanidhi, first since returning to power last month.





At least a couple of former Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leaders and a sidelined AIADMK leaders have publicly eulogized Karunanidhi, let alone wishing the deceased Dravidian stalwart.





Former MNM vice-president R Mahendran, who had quit the party over differences with Kamal Haasan after the recent Assembly poll debacle, took to social media to adore Karunanidhi. Mahendran described Karunanidhi as the “Dravidian Sun” begotten by Tirukuvalai (his native) and said the former DMK chief took the self-respect movement, social justice and Dravidian ideology globally through his speeches, writings and deeds. “Birth of five-time Tamil Nadu chief minister Kalaignar Karunanidhi is history,” Mahendran tweeted, tagging chief minister MK Stalin with the hashtag #KalaignarForever.





Former MNM general secretary CK Kumaravel, who had also quit the party post-polls, tweeted, “We can love him or we can hate him but we can’t miss him. That’s #Kalaignar. Last 60 years of TN politics revolved around him, it was either for or against him but he was the centre pin. Fondly remembering Kalaingar & thanking him for his unparalleled contribution @KanimozhiDMK.”





Both the MNM leaders who had kept calm during the same time last year were rumoured to have planned to join DMK when they had quit Kamal Haasan’s party. MNM high-level executive committee member Sripriya tweeted, “Today is Tamil mentor Kalaignar’s birthday. I will salute you not just today, but forever.”





Sidelined from the party mainstream in recent years, AIADMK ex-MP (Rajya Sabha) V Maitreyan shared a clipping of an article he had written for a Tamil magazine in 1998 when Karunanidhi had turned 75. Maitreyan had admired the oratorical and literary skills of Karunanidhi in the article.