Desilt works on schedule in Delta, says PWD Secy

Thiruchirapalli :

Speaking to reporters after inspecting ongoing desilt works in Tiruchy, Saxena said, as many as 589 works to the tune of Rs 62.90 crore were under way in the region. The tender for all these works were over by May end and the works have already started. “Every work would be directly monitored by the Collectors and the monitoring officers and all of them are on fast track mode,” he said.





Stating that the works for kuruvai has already commenced in an area of 78,000 acres and 4,000 acres mat nursery has been completed, Saxena added that the government has already sanctioned the required number of machinery for the desilt works.





“If any complaints arise, they can be directly put to the respective Collectors who will rectify the problems,” he said.