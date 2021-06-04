CM’s announcement on June 12 release cheers Delta farmers

Thiruchirapalli :

The CM in a statement issued on Thursday, said that 5.21 lakh acres of farmlands in Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Pudukottai and Cuddalore districts will be benefitted by the water release.





The farmers have urged the Chief Minister to get the due share of water for February and May from Karnataka as that would help to ensure sufficient quantum of water for undertaking kuruvai cultivation. They also wanted the CM to announce special kuruvai package which has not been made for the past four-and-a-half years.





According to Swamimalai Sundara Vimalanathan, secretary, Cauvery Farmers Protection Association, Stalin, being the second Chief Minister (first one, M Karunanidhi) from the Delta region, should not only open the Mettur Dam but also come for subsequent release of water from Kallanai.





“Former chief minister J Jayalalithaa announced the kuruvai package every year and after her demise, there was no announcement of the package for the four and a half years. Farmers have been struggling for money to take up cultivation. Hence, the support through the kuruvai special package will help each farmer to start their works,” said Vimalanathan.





Meanwhile, PR Pandian, president of the Coordination Committee of All Farmers Association, said “At the same time, the government should help the farmers to get quality seeds and monitor the sale of fertilizers. A few shops are selling DAP with a higher price and the officials should initiate action against them,” he said. He also urged the government to provide crop loans through banks.





P Jagadeesan, Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam Coordinator for Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam, said, the state should ensure that water reaches till the tail end areas by completing the desilt works on time.