Education websites yet to update latest information for students after regime change

Chennai :

During the first wave of COVID-19 pandemic and the series of lockdowns, these websites helped school and college students to get the latest updates, including Government Orders, circulars, notices, admission process and others. Such details were available till April before the regime changed.





A senior official from the Higher Education Department pointed out that that the portal of the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), which controls the engineering admission, would always be active uploading the latest information.





“Since April, several new notifications and circulars have been issued by the new government. However, the notification column in DoTE website has not been updated,” he said.





Also, the Directorate of Collegiate Education portal that was very active and provided the latest information to the science and arts college students has also crashed, he added.





Similarly, the latest information on the website of Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education was the notification seeking feedback of the draft syllabi for the academic year 2019-20.





Other portals like Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre, Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology and Tami Nadu State Council for Technical Education, which are the main wings of the Higher Education Department, also have outdated information for the students.





Most websites linked to the School Education Department do not update the latest information for students.





A senior official from the department also pointed out that the portal has only updated the photos of the Minister inaugurating some programmes.





“The State Council of Educational Research and Training, which decides the syllabus and reforms in school education, has the latest information on student’s admission call letter for Diploma in Elementary Education 2020-21,” he pointed out.





The official added that except for the websites of Kalvi TV and textbooks corporation, other portals under the School Education Department were not very active.