CJ takes exception to frivolous pleas flooding court

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy took strong exception to such PILs with only an eye on publicity flooding the court.





Reminding the petitioner that neither he nor the court was an expert on such issues, the bench said, “The authorities are looking at the feasibility and viability to start such a production and moving the court to intervene is utterly mischievous.”





Appearing for the petitioner, advocate R Alagumani said the plea was moved in April before the dialogue was initiated.





The bench also disposed of another plea that sought to provide hardship allowance to several classes of persons, including reporters and attendants at multiplexes and gymnasiums.





“To what extent the State can provide relief to any class or several classes of people are matters of policy. Broad classification, which is highly irrational, is sought to be clubbed together. The petition may be forwarded to the Advocate General to consider based on its policy and resources,” the Chief Justice said while making it clear that this was no direction or the like to the government.