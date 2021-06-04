24,405 new cases, 460 deaths in TN

Chennai :

The numbers in Chennai have gone down to 2,062 cases on Thursday, which has also brought down its test positivity rate to about 6 per cent. After several days, the numbers in Coimbatore also saw a decline to 2,980 cases. Erode reported 1,671 cases, Tirupur 1,264 cases and Salem 1,253 cases.





The deaths due to the infection also saw a slight decline, with 460 being notified on Thursday, including 107 who did not have any comorbidities. The toll in Tamil Nadu now stands at 25,665.





The recoveries have gone up to 32,221 on Thursday, taking the total number to 18,66,660. With this, the active cases in the State are now at 2,80,426, highest in Combatore with 37,505. In the last 24 hours, 1,68,698 more persons were tested for the infection.