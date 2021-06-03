1 crore vax doses supplied to TN, 7.24L still to be used: Centre

Chennai :

Refuting some media reports on vaccine shortage in Tamil Nadu as incorrect and lacking basis, the Centre said in a statement, "As on 2nd June 2021, more than 1 crore doses of COVID vaccines have been distributed to Tamil Nadu, of which 93.3 lakhs doses have been consumed. A total of 7.24 lakhs doses are currently available with the state."





According to the Central government, a total 7.48 lakh vaccine doses are available for Tamil Nadu through the government of India channel from June 1 to June 15, while an additional 18.36 lakh vaccine doses will be made available under the same channel from June 15 to June 30.





The allocation is based on the total availability of vaccine doses and average consumption by the states/UTs.





As per the state government, a total of 16.83 lakh vaccine doses are available in Phase III to cover the 18-44 population for the month of June.