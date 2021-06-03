Thu, Jun 03, 2021

Stalin announces Rs 5,000 incentive to 1.17 lakh cops

Published: Jun 03,202107:36 PM by IANS

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday announced Rs 5,000 incentive for 1.17 lakh policemen across the state for their service during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (File Photo)
Chennai:
"During the first and second waves of Covid-19, all frontline workers, including police personnel, have been working on the ground risking their lives. This is to recognise their services and to encourage them," he said, as per a statement. 

As many as 1,17, 184 police personnel, up to the level of Sub-Inspectors, would be eligible to receive the cash incentive, it added. 

