CM Stalin announces new measures on Karunanidhi's birth anniversary: Highlights

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday announced a slew of welfare schemes, including a 500-bed multi-speciality hospital in south chennai on Karunanidhi’s birthday.





He also announced a Kalaignar memorial library in Madurai worth Rs 70 crore and Rs 30 crore paddy procurement and storage facility in Tiruvarur.





Stalin also announced construction of “dream houses” for renowned writers who are recipients of prestigious awards like Sahitya Akademi award in places of their choice.





Rs 5,000 incentive is to be distributed among 1.17 lakh policemen in the state.