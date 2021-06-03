Farmers can monitor desilting works any time, says top official

Thiruchirapalli :

Presiding over a discussion on desilting with the officials and the farmers of Thanjavur district, Pradeep Yadav said, the suggestions of the farmers on the desilt programme would be taken up based on fund availability. “The officials are asked to ensure quality in desilt works that should withstand at least for five years and asked to be transparent on the ongoing works,” he said.





Stating that an appeal for establishing a monitoring committee with the participation of the farmers has been made in the meeting, the monitoring officer said that the farmers can visit the ongoing desilt works and monitor the process whenever they want. “The officials are asked to display a board about the desilt project prior to the commencement of the works and all the works should be completed on time,” he added.





Meanwhile, he said that the works would start well in advance of the release of water from Mettur Dam. “At the same time, next year, the desilt works would start by the month of February itself,” he informed.





Earlier, Collector M Govinda Rao said, as many as 185 desilt works in ‘A’ and ‘B’ category canals would be started to the tune of Rs 20.50 crore. “Since water flow would soon be available in the ‘A’ category canals, they would be given priority while undertaking the works for which as many as 155 machineries have been allotted among which 78 were distributed till Tuesday and 63 works have already started,” the Collector said. The desilt works in the ‘A’ category canals would be completed within two weeks.





At the same time, the desilt programme in the ‘B’ category canals would be completed within a month, said the Collector. Government Chief Whip Kovi Chezhian, MP SS Palanimanickam, MLAs from the district and others participated in the meeting.