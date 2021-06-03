Auto driver offers free rides to COVID patients

Coimbatore :

Y Sirajdeen, 36, who has now emerged as a front line warrior, has been transporting up to eight patients daily to hospitals and those discharged to their homes.





Hailing from Devarayapuram near Avinashi, the auto driver had been ferrying COVID-19 patients for admission in Avinashi Government Hospital, Tirupur Government Hospital and to scan centres.





“I had been riding not less than 200 km every day from morning till night over the last fortnight. Till Tuesday, I went for up to eight rides to transport patients, but since the case load has started to decline, I had three rides on Wednesday,” he said.





“After lock down, I stayed idle at home without work for two days. Then, I realised the difficulty faced by COVID-19 patients in reaching hospitals due to lack of adequate ambulance services and private vehicles too were involved in fleecing. Hence, I decided to do my bit for the poor by offering free rides,” Sirajdeen said.





His family members were initially hesitant to let him take up the risky job of transporting COVID-19 patients.





“My wife was reluctant, but my two daughters stood by my decision and helped me to convince her also. They are now happy with my service at this hour of crisis,” he said.





Sirajdeen said that he had offered free rides to about 100 patients so far. Recognizing his work, several welfare organisations and doctors have come to support him by offering fuel for the vehicle and protective kit to ensure his safety.





“I wear a PPE, gloves and sanitise the vehicle after each ride,” he added.