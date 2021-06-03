Plea against nomination of 3 BJP MLAs’ in UT rejected

Chennai :

Pointing out that the nominees do not attract the specific statutory disqualifications and their alleged unsuitability is in general and non-specific terms, a division bench comprising Justice Anita Sumanth and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, said, “At the risk of repetition, we may state that the only grievance of the petitioner appears to be the nominees are members of the BJP.”





The bench also set aside the contention of the petitioner that the nominations must be of eminent men from the fields of Science, Economics and Law, who are persons of repute in their chosen fields.





“While one cannot fault this as a general proposition and such choices would indeed be ideal, one cannot impose such criteria in the absence of any such conditions in the applicable statutory provisions,” Justice Anita Sumanth who penned the judgment said.





On another aspect that undue haste has been ascribed to the nomination even before the Legislative Assembly and Cabinet could be sworn in, the bench held, “This is more a challenge to propriety rather than one of law. In law, we do not find any specification in the statute stipulating the timing of the nomination and the candidates, once nominated, would take their seats in the Legislative Assembly as and when the Assembly is sworn-in.”





Also, the bench refused to dwell into the aspect of one of the nominees K Venkatesan being charged with ‘criminal offences of a heinous nature,’ since the details of charge have not been made available and there is no allegation of a conviction, if any.





As regards other nominees, VP Ramalingam and RB Ashok Babu, there are, in fact, no allegations at all, save that they are members of the BJP, the court held.





However, Justice Anita Sumanth in the order also observed that the criteria for nomination/selection both at the levels of Centre and State/Union Territory must be uniform and it would perhaps be open for a Court to test whether the disqualifications prescribed under other enactments, should also be borne in mind when candidates are nominated for Legislative Assemblies of State/UT.