Illegal distillation, smuggling of liquor bottles on rise

Vellore :

The current week’s full lockdown and the partial lockdown earlier which resulted in Tasmac shops being closed all over the State resulted in an increase in illicit distillation, police officers averred.





Hence, based on orders from the top, continuous raid by prohibition and L&O wings resulted in 40,350 litres of fermented wash being destroyed while 303 persons were arrested following registering of 300 cases, police said. Also, four persons were booked under the Goondas Act for continued prohibition offences, they added.





Prohibition police also seized 1,359 TN IMFL bottles, 1,789 liquor bottles from Karnataka and another 579 bottles from Andhra Pradesh, police said.





Police also said that they are confronted with the availability of Tasmac bottles at highly inflated prices in the black market. These bottles were bought and stocked by certain people before the Tasmac shops were closed, police said.