Snakebite victim’s kin seek action against PHC docs

Vellore :

Selvi (49) wife of Chandran of Paraveswaramangalam near Arakkonam was bitten by a snake in the early hours of Wednesday as she was sleeping outside her house.





Both husband and wife are farm labourers. Neighbours and relatives rushed her to Arikilapadi PHC where staff asked them to go to Arakkonam GH as they didn’t have medicine.





As it was dark and no vehicles available due to the lockdown, precious time was wasted before they could take Selvi to Arakkanom GH where doctors pronounced her brought dead.





The enraged husband and relatives then besieged the PHC demanding action against those responsible. Thakkolam police parleyed with them and after the duty doctor also apologised they dispersed.