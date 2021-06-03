25,000 beds vacant in TN as recoveries surpass daily cases

Chennai :

The new centre has 155 beds, including 35 oxygen beds. “Those who lack the facility to home quarantine will be shifted to this centre. Till last month, COVID patients were desperately waiting for beds but as of Tuesday, more than 25,000 beds are vacant in the State. The number of discharges has also surpassed the daily cases,” said Health Minister Subramanian.





He added that Tamil Nadu received around 96 lakh doses of vaccine and 90.5 lakh of those have already been used till Tuesday. “The State received 4,95,570 more doses from the Centre on Tuesday and it was distributed to 37 districts. About 42 lakh more doses are expected to arrive in June in a phased manner,” Subramaniam added.