Health centres for children set up across Tamil Nadu

Madurai :

The government is making all efforts to contain the spread of the virus. The centres for children have been set up at localities without easy access to hospitals.





In Thoothukudi, four such centres have been opened, the Minister told reporters in Thoothukudi. After inspecting a facility in Thoothukudi, the Minister said 361 children have been infected so far and are being treated.





As per a scheme introduced by Chief Minister MK Stalin, children who lost their parents to COVID are eligible for a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh as a fixed deposit and monthly assistance of Rs 3, 000 towards education. A survey is on to enlist such children. Thoothukudi has so far received applications from 72 such children.