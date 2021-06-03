Children unlikely to be severely affected in third wave, opine experts

Chennai :

“Though many children were affected in the current wave, most of them have only mild symptoms. Even if the number of cases among children rises in the coming months, we are ready to handle the situation. A nine-storey building will be converted into a paediatric ward and ICU with adequate bed facility,” said Dr S Ezhilarasi, Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children director.





The number of affected children has doubled in the second wave compared to the first. According to the doctor, children in the age group of 5 to 12 years were more affected.





Dr S Balasubramanian, HOD of paediatrics department, Kanchi Kamakoti Childs Trust Hospital, said the third wave is not going to be severe for children. “The claims are only predictions. The number of children affected in the third wave is going to be minimal but there might be an increase compared to the second wave,” he said.





Pointing out that only 1 to 3 per cent of the infected children needs hospitalisation, Dr Balasubramanian said many children hospitals are empty. “We won’t face any shortage of oxygen or beds for children,” he said.





Meanwhile, many private pediatric hospitals said that they were prepared to face a surge this year itself. “When the second wave started, we were ready with isolation wards, ICUs and enough beds. But most of them did not need hospitalisation,” said Dr Jayanthi Vishwanathan, senior consultant-Paediatrics, Gleneagles Global Health City.