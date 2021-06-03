Various schemes to be flagged off on Karunanidhi’s birth anniv

Chennai :

“The second phase distribution of Rs 2,000 to all the ration-card holders will start from Thursday. Distribution of Rs 4,000 to every temple worker without guaranteed monthly salary will also commence on Thursday,” said sources in the Secretariat.





Stalin, after coming to power, has decided to mark his father’s birth anniversary by announcing financial aid to those affected by COVID-19.





Stalin is also set to distribute Rs 10 lakh to the families of journalists and Rs 25 lakh to the families of doctors, policemen and Judges who died of COVID-19. Chief Minister will also launch the scheme to distribute Rs 2,000 to transgenders and their free bus travel.





The CM is also set to launch the distribution of grocery-items pack, through fair price shops, on Thursday.





Meanwhile, Stalin, on Wednesday, held a meeting with officials to discuss the implementation of lockdown and its extension past June 7. Sources said officials have suggested intensifying the lockdown in western districts as the number of cases is high in that region.





Stalin also commenced the scheme to distribute pending retirement benefits to transport workers and allotted Rs 497.32 crore for 2,457 transport workers who retired from January to April, 2020.