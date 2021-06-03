CM Stalin seeks proportionate allocation of vax doses

Chennai :

In his letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Stalin sought the Minister’s intervention to “ensure that Tamil Nadu is allocated vaccines at levels comparable to comparable states.” “Given the fact that we have almost exhausted the vaccine supplied to us and the vaccination programme has come to a grinding halt, I request you to prioritise Tamil Nadu and frontload June’s supplies from the first week itself. This would help us to recommence our vaccination drive and sustain the momentum generated by us in the last fortnight,” he added.





Highlighting the efforts taken by his government in eliminating vaccine hesitancy, the Chief Minister said Tamil Nadu had not received vaccines proportionate to its population and caseload. Remarking that it could be corrected only by a special allocation of 50 lakh doses, the CM thanked the Union government for the latest allotment of 25.84 lakh and 16.76 lakh doses. “The allotment was just commensurate with the broader increase at the national level and our request for a special allotment to correct the earlier lower allocation is still to be addressed.”





Referring to his earlier letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and meeting of a State Minister with the Union Minister to operationalise the IVC, he said it has been informed to the State that the union government intends to bring in a partner on its own to operate the plant. “Irrespective of whether it is the union government or State government which is to find the partner to operationalise the plant, the need of the hour is to find the partner to operationalise the plant and ensure that there is absolutely no further delay in the process,” Stalin said, assuring his government’s unflinching and wholehearted support to putting the national asset (IVC) to full use, he said.