MoE clarification sought on exam assessment

Chennai :

A senior official from the School Education Department, seeing anonymity, told DT Next that the State government had several options ready if it decided to conduct the board exams. “The choices include reducing the exam timing, increasing exam centres, big gap between examinations, allowing students to appear for exams in their own schools and conducting exams only for major subjects for Science and Commerce stream,” he said.





Pointing out that cancellation of exams here will leave the government with only one option of calculating marks based on the term exams and revision tests, the official said, “Most State-run schools neither conducted online classes regularly nor held exams.” Though certain district education officers claimed that one mid-term test for Class 12 students in government schools was done through WhatsApp, it remained unclear how many schools would have maintained the records of the test details.