70 test +ve after attending funerals, TN village sealed

Tanjore :

Residents from Nanjokottai panchayat had been participating in funeral programmes over the past one week and several had symptoms for the past couple of days and the panchayat president Sathyaraj organised a special camp in which around 100 residents underwent tests. On Wednesday, 24 from North Street and 46 from Koothanchery and Inathukanpatti areas tested positive. Subsequently, the entire panchayat was sealed and the people were asked to stay indoors while the patients were taken to the Thanjavur medical college.





“We came to know several persons had symptoms and upon inquiry, we found that they had attended funerals. Hence the Health Department camped in the locality and undertook testing and the results came out on Wednesday stating 70 tested positive,” said Sathyaraj.





50 women test +ve in Kovai knitwear firm: A knitwear firm in Tirupur was sealed after it was found operating illegally in violation of lockdown restrictions. Acting on a tip-off, a team from the revenue department and police held a joint inspection at the private firm in Anaipudur. “Nearly 50 women employed in the garment firm tested positive. Around 150 workers were involved in the manufacturing by staying in the unit premises in violation of lockdown norms,” said an official of the revenue department. The infected persons were taken to a COVID treatment centre and the unit was sealed.





This comes a day after five power loom units were sealed for functioning illegally in Palladam area. A team of officials led by Tahsildar Devaraj inspected the power loom units located at Ichipatti and Kothumuttipalayam. They were also slapped with a fine amount of Rs 5,000 each, said an official.