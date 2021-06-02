DMK leaders forgot Karunanidhi's policy on Centre-state relations: BJP

Chennai :

The BJP leader said in a statement, "Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader late M. Karunanidhi had always maintained that a cordial relationship with the Central government would fetch benefits for the state. He had followed this policy whenever he was in power."





Murugan criticised the style of functioning of Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P.T.R. Thiagarajan and said that the minister's statement in the GST Council meeting that ‘there is no Union without the state' is condemnable.





The BJP leader also said that state Finance Minister is functioning in a ‘childish' manner.





Murugan said that Chief Minister Stalin must maintain a good relationship with the Central government for the benefit of the people of the state, something which was shown by his late father, Karunanidhi.





The BJP leader further alleged that the doubts raised by Stalin when he was an opposition leader had led to vaccine hesitancy in the state, adding that the DMK leader must question himself as to whether he had performed the role of an opposition leader well.