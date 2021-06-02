Cancellation of Class XII board exams conspiracy to implement NEP: Vaiko

Chennai :

Vaiko also said that no announcement has been made to cancel the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).





The senior leader called upon the Tamil Nadu government to conduct public examinations once the Covid-19 pandemic is brought under control and to continue with the state education policy of admitting students based on the marks obtained in the board examinations.





Vaiko also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not announcing the cancellation of NEET and asked whether the students appearing for the same would not contract the virus or not suffer from depression.





The MDMK leader, whose party is a coalition partner of the ruling DMK front in Tamil Nadu, said that according to the Central government's New Education Policy, the performance of the students and their marks in the board examinations are not taken into consideration.





The results of the National Testing Examination (NTA) would be considered for admission to degree courses as well as professional courses, Vaiko said.





"This is a clear indicator that the Central government is planning to do away with the board exams for higher secondary classes," he said.





The senior leader said that this is in contrast to the Tamil Nadu government's thinking of admitting students to degree courses based on the marks obtained in the higher secondary board exams.





He also called upon the state government to conduct board exams once the pandemic is over.





"The state has a well-established infrastructure to conduct examinations and once the pandemic is over, we will be able to hold the exams," Vaiko said.