TN govt may announce decision on conducting Class 12 exams in 2 days

Chennai :

After attending a meeting, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that although the Centre had cancelled CBSE exams for Class 12 students, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is keen on getting feedback from health experts, teachers, parents-teachers forums, students and even from journalists on the feasibility of conducting exams here.





"We need to get a detailed report from the CBSE with regard to calculating marks for the students here," Poyyamozhi said. "We would get an idea only after receiving the method to assess marks from the Centre."





The CBSE said that assessment would be made as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner. The board also said that if students are not satisfied with the assessment, an option to appear in the examinations would be provided by the commission as and when the situation becomes conducive.