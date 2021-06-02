Daily COVID-19 cases continue to recede in Pondy

Puducherry :

The daily COVID-19 infections in Puducherry continued to remain under the 1,000 mark as 867 more people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Wednesday at a positivity rate of 8.47 percent.





The 867 new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 9,151 samples in all the four regions of the union territory.





The fresh cases were spread over Puducherry 605, Karaikal 189, Yanam 44 and Mahe 29.





Director of the Health Department S Mohan Kumar said 17 more died due to the deadly disease raising the toll to 1,567. Eight of the total 17 deceased had no co-morbidities. Those who died were in the age groups ranging between 38 and 80 years. The fatality and recovery rates were 1.47 percent and 88.96 percent respectively.





The official further said that 10.67 lakh samples were tested so far and it was found that 9,22,012 turned out to be negative. The active cases were 10,166 (1487 in hospitals and 8679 in-home isolation).





While the total recoveries stood at 94,566, the total case count was 1,06,299. On the vaccination front, 34,799 health care workers and 21,915 front-line workers have been inoculated against the virus so far in the Union Territory. As many as 1,62,101 people coming under the category of either senior citizens (sixty years and above) or those above 45 years with co-morbidities have been vaccinated since March 1.